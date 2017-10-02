One of Australia's most loved artists to visit Ipswich

ONE of Australia's most loved artists will visit Ipswich this weekend to celebrate the release of their latest album.

Jessica Mauboy will perform live at Orion Springfield Central this Sunday and sing songs off her latest album, Songs from the Original 7 Series - The Secret Daughter Season Two, followed by a meet and greet with fans.

Ms Mauboy said her newest single Fallin' evolved from season two of The Secret Daughter and was one of her favourite songs to date.

"The inspiration behind it came from bringing my character Billie Carter back on screen,” she said.

"It represents the journey and story of this young woman who has travelled from a country town to the city, taking it step by step and her connection to the country mob and the city mob.

"The song also came from an artist point of view, creating vulnerability and integrating it with the show and for Billie finding love. It's probably one of my favourite tracks I've worked on so far.”

Originating from the Indigenous tribe KuKu Yalanji, Mauboy's journey began when she placed runner-up in Australian Idol in 2006.

Since then she has sold more than 2.5 million albums in Australia, achieving nineteen Top-30 hit singles from five albums, four ARIA accredited platinum selling albums and received numerous awards, including the 2014 ARIA for Best Female and the 2012 ARIA for Best Pop Release.

Her new album features two original singles including hit single 'Fallin' and the brand new single 'Then I Met You'.

It also features Jessica's interpretations of hits of today and the past including 'Under The Milky Way' (The Church), 'Fall At Your Feet' (Neil Finn), '20 Good Reasons' (Thirsty Merc), 'Dumb Things' (Paul Kelly and the Coloured Girls), 'High' (Lighthouse Family), 'Respect' (Aretha Franklin), 'Solid Rock' (Goanna), and 'Amazing Grace' (ft. Dr G Yunupingu), and many more.

Last year, Jessica made ARIA chart history and was the first indigenous woman to achieve three consecutive weeks at number one for her release of The Secret Daughter: Songs from the Original TV Series album, along with her TV series acting debut in Seven Network's drama The Secret Daughter.

She said the advice she would give to aspiring young artists was to stay true to themselves.

"Be yourself while you're doing something you really love and really want to do,” she said.

"Work hard at your craft. To have it, you have to personally make it your own. Be heavily involved in it and breathe it.”

Jessica Mauboy's performance at Orion Springfield Central follows the centre's school holiday activities and centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the centre was thrilled to host the popular singer.

"Jessica Mauboy is an amazing artist and we are so excited to have been able to work with Ipswich City Council and Sony Entertainment to bring her to Ipswich,” Ms Crittenden said.

"We want to thank Ipswich City Council and Sony Entertainment for the opportunity to host her, we are all huge fans here at Orion Springfield Central and her journey has been such an inspiration to many so we can't wait to have her in centre next month.”

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli echoed similar sentiments and said the visit to the city would be a great opportunity to show off what Ipswich had to offer.

"We are thrilled to have Jessica Mauboy visiting Ipswich,” Mayor Antoniolli said.

"Our city has an incredible depth of talent in the arts sector which is something I am both proud of and passionate about supporting, so to have a talent like Jessica here in Ipswich is an exciting opportunity both to showcase our city and also to inspire a future generation of artists.”

Orion Springfield Central's Jessica Mauboy Live Performance and Meet and Greet event will be held on Sunday, October 8 at 12.00pm.

For more information, visit the Orion Springfield Central website or Facebook event page.