Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
News

One new virus case as state’s cluster grows

Paige Ashby
5th Sep 2020 12:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded one new coronavirus case overnight, bringing the state’s total number of active cases to 26.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed this morning that the new case was a close contact of a known case, but has not yet revealed where the case is located.

There are currently 8 active cases in the West Moreton Region.

READ MORE: New virus alerts for Qld venues

It comes as three new Ipswich venues have been added to Queensland’s contact tracing list.

Shoppers who visited two furniture stores or Spotlight have been put on alert and urged to monitor their symptoms after a positive COVID case visited the businesses.

A positive coronavirus case went to Spotlight and Fantastic Furniture at West Ipswich and Johnny’s Furniture outlet at Booval between 9.30am and 11.10am on August 29.

Anyone experiencing any relevant symptoms is being urged to get tested.

More than 11,000 tests in the past 24 hours, with the total number of tests in the state since the pandemic began hitting more than 960,000.

coronavirusipswich queensland health service west moreton health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 5th Sep 2020 12:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Despite entering the worst recession in 80 years, real estate agents are bracing for a spring frenzy. FIND OUT WHAT PRICES ARE DOING IN YOUR SUBURB

        Man in custody after streets put in lockdown

        Premium Content Man in custody after streets put in lockdown

        News An emergency declaration was made for several Beaudesert streets before a man was...

        New virus alerts for Qld venues

        New virus alerts for Qld venues

        News New alerts have been issued for three sites

        Dad locked up on wedding day as secret dealing exposed

        Premium Content Dad locked up on wedding day as secret dealing exposed

        News A father-of-four had kept his drug dealing a secret