One new virus case as state’s cluster grows

QUEENSLAND has recorded one new coronavirus case overnight, bringing the state’s total number of active cases to 26.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed this morning that the new case was a close contact of a known case, but has not yet revealed where the case is located.

There are currently 8 active cases in the West Moreton Region.

It comes as three new Ipswich venues have been added to Queensland’s contact tracing list.

Shoppers who visited two furniture stores or Spotlight have been put on alert and urged to monitor their symptoms after a positive COVID case visited the businesses.

A positive coronavirus case went to Spotlight and Fantastic Furniture at West Ipswich and Johnny’s Furniture outlet at Booval between 9.30am and 11.10am on August 29.

Anyone experiencing any relevant symptoms is being urged to get tested.

More than 11,000 tests in the past 24 hours, with the total number of tests in the state since the pandemic began hitting more than 960,000.