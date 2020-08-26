One new COVID-19 case in cluster, takes total to 11

QUEENSLAND recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight after a record number of tests were conducted on Wednesday.

More than 20,800 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours after people in Ipswich, Logan and greater Brisbane were urged to get tested if they had any symptoms.

Only one positive test was returned overnight, which takes the total number of cases in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster to 11.

There are 16 active cases across the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said health authorities are finalising the testing of all staff and residents at the Wacol facility and news on the final results is expected on Thursday.

The possible ‘missing link’ between this cluster and an earlier cluster in Logan that started after three young woman came back to Queensland from Melbourne at the end of July is not yet known.

LOCAL NEWS: Six active investigations into conduct of Ipswich councillors

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the new case, who lives in Forest Lake, was a known contact of another case in the youth detention centre cluster.

They are in quarantine.

“We’ll know work through whether there’s any additional work we need to do (in relation to this new case),” he said.

“We have not seen any community transmission due to any of the original five cases of those youth workers at the centre.

“We need to keep alert for that.

“There is still a risk over the next week we will see that because those people were out and about in the community.

“I am expecting we’ll get more cases out there.”

READ MORE: University shuts down cafe after COVID case visits

Dr Young said health authorities are still stumped as to where an Ipswich woman in her 70s caught the virus, with the results of genome testing of the case not yet complete.

“We don’t know what the link is for this cluster,” she said.

“We could have more cases out there in the community that have resulted in this cluster.

“If you live anywhere in that Brisbane, Logan or West Moreton Ipswich area it is particularly important that you come forward and get tested.”

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles commended the efforts of those who went out and got tested on Wednesday.

The 20,856 tests was a record for a 24-hour period.

“To have just one of those return positive is fantastic news,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who waited.

“A high testing rate is the only way we can assure ourselves we are finding all of the positive cases of this virus.”

For testing clinic locations visit here.

For current contact tracing alerts visit here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.