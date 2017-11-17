Is this a dirty campaign? One candidate thinks so...

IN NINE days, the voter fatigue gripping Ipswich will be over and the "dirty tactics" at play will come to an end.

Leaders of the two major parties have so far been restrained in their campaigning, choosing to elevate their own policy ideas more often than pointing out their rivals' weaknesses.

But in Ipswich, the story is a little different - although it's hard to say who is behind some of the politically motivated events that have transpired in the past week.

One Nation's Malcolm Roberts says his opponents in the Labor Party have been doing their best to smear him.

Meanwhile Ipswich incumbent and Labor candidate Jennifer Howard says she has no knowledge of any anti-Malcolm propaganda and has found the lead-up to the election to be respectful.

On Sunday union members turned up to a barbecue, involving One Nation's Malcolm Roberts, in a public park which triggered a confrontation.

The TV crews were already waiting with cameras rolling in time to catch a One Nation supporter levelling insults.

On Wednesday night, a bulk Facebook message containing an anti-Malcolm Roberts poster was sent out to Ipswich residents along with a disclaimer that said 'despite some speculation, this is not art 4Labor'.

Mr Roberts isn't convinced though and says these are signs of a dirty campaign.

Political expert Dr Paul Williams says dirty campaigns are more often characterised by the theft or vandalising of election signs, leaks to the media from nameless sources which actually come from the competition, and sometimes violence.

He said regardless of what is happening in Ipswich, at a state level, it's One Nation that's running a "gloves off" campaign while the two major parties are staying "positive and upbeat".

"It's a refreshing change," Dr Williams said.

"We still have the; Tim Nicholls did enough damage last time, and, Labor's a do-nothing government, but both leaders have tried to run their own campaign and it's been somewhat more positive than we have seen in recent years. That's not to say there aren't dirty tricks that haven't come out yet.

"Hanson and Dickson are running a gloves off campaign and that's what most Ipswich voters will log into; the Hanson-Dickson narrative not the Roberts narrative.

"Almost always the local candidate is drowned by the image of the party and the party leader."

According to Dr Williams, and polling, the Labor Party have reason to be fearful of a One Nation push in Ipswich.

Dr Williams said the party had a good chance of winning seats in both Ipswich and Ipswich West with preferences the key to each candidate's success.