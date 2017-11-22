Menu
One Nation to 'work with every party' says Steve Dickson

ONE Nation state leader Steve Dickson says he backs "every single one" of his candidates, while taking a cheeky swipe at Labor over its MP Jo-Ann Miller's latest ambush on her own party.

Speaking at the Townsville leaders' debate this morning, Mr Dickson said One Nation could work with any party in government including Labor.

"We will work with every party, we saw that with Jo-Ann Miller yesterday," he said.

It followed Ms Miller meeting with One Nation founder Pauline Hanson yesterday, giving her gifts for her new grandchild, in defiance of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's ruling of no deals with the party.

But following former One Nation Senator Fraser Anning departing the party in disputed circumstances after just one hour, Mr Dickson was asked whether any One Nation candidates elected would defect. The 11 One Nation MPs elected in 1998 all quit or left the party.

"Relating to 1998, that was last century," Mr Dickson said.

"We have actually vetted a lot of these candidates.

"I will back every single one of them."

Topics:  one nation politics qldpolitics2017 steve dickson

