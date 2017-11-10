Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One Nation takes aim at hunting restrictions

One Nation's Pauline Hanson.
One Nation's Pauline Hanson. Contributed
Helen Spelitis
by

ONE Nation wants to loosen Queensland's gun control laws by allow hunting on public land.

If elected, Pauline Hanson's party plans to legislate to allow hunting in state forests.

The change would bring Queensland in line with NSW where licenced fire arm owners are allowed to hunt declared pests in state forests.

The party says Queensland's public land is a shared resource and should be accessible "as a matter of principle".

Other Australian states already allow the hunting of feral pests in state forests.

An official One Nation party press release states Queensland is missing out on revenue due to restrictions and that hunters regularly travel interstate to hunt deer and other pest animals in state forests, while in Queensland taxpayers foot the bill for the government to control pest populations.

"One Nation supports introducing R Licences (Restricted Licence) in Queensland and finally join the rest of the country," the release states.

"It is time we managed our resources properly and controlled feral pests which result in better outcomes for native Australian animals.

"Money raised from R Licences can be funnelled back into environmental projects."

In New South Wales, a Restricted Licence costs $75 and allows the holder to hunt game and feral animals on public land that has been declared for hunting and opened, or on private land with the permission of the landholder.

"One Nation suggests that hunters could voluntarily provide those in genuine need and financial hardship with free meat (i.e. venison) if possible and practicable to do so."

Topics:  gun control hunting one nation pauline hanson qldelection2017

Ipswich Queensland Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Emergency services rushing to roll-over on dirt road

Emergency services rushing to roll-over on dirt road

It is understood multiple people could be injured

  • News

  • 10th Nov 2017 1:56 PM

Five-ways prime real estate for new Ipswich cafe

5 Ways Cafe manager Sally Wright has snapped up a sought-after business hot spot.

60,000 people already know about this new business

UPDATE: Three new schools for Ipswich region

New schools announced for Ipswich

Queensland Greens' urge mass rebellion on lockout laws

The Queensland Greens are targeting the Premier over the death of the dance floor.

Calls to arms issued on measures brought in to stop violence

Local Partners