One Nation takes aim at hunting restrictions

ONE Nation wants to loosen Queensland's gun control laws by allow hunting on public land.

If elected, Pauline Hanson's party plans to legislate to allow hunting in state forests.

The change would bring Queensland in line with NSW where licenced fire arm owners are allowed to hunt declared pests in state forests.

The party says Queensland's public land is a shared resource and should be accessible "as a matter of principle".

Other Australian states already allow the hunting of feral pests in state forests.

An official One Nation party press release states Queensland is missing out on revenue due to restrictions and that hunters regularly travel interstate to hunt deer and other pest animals in state forests, while in Queensland taxpayers foot the bill for the government to control pest populations.

"One Nation supports introducing R Licences (Restricted Licence) in Queensland and finally join the rest of the country," the release states.

"It is time we managed our resources properly and controlled feral pests which result in better outcomes for native Australian animals.

"Money raised from R Licences can be funnelled back into environmental projects."

In New South Wales, a Restricted Licence costs $75 and allows the holder to hunt game and feral animals on public land that has been declared for hunting and opened, or on private land with the permission of the landholder.

"One Nation suggests that hunters could voluntarily provide those in genuine need and financial hardship with free meat (i.e. venison) if possible and practicable to do so."