One Nation senses opportunity to pounce in Bundamba

Pauline Hanson visited Redbank Plaza with One Nation candidate for Bundamba Sharon Bell.

Pauline Hanson visited Redbank Plaza with One Nation candidate for Bundamba Sharon Bell.

PAULINE Hanson has her sights set on breaking Labor's near 30 year hold on the seat of Bundamba, sensing an opportunity to pounce after Jo-Ann Miller's dramatic resignation last month.

The One Nation leader and Queensland Senator met with residents at Redbank Plaza alongside by-election candidate Sharon Bell on Saturday.

Voters will head to the polls on March 28, the same day as the Ipswich City Council election.

Ms Hanson used the opportunity to criticise Labor candidate Lance McCallum, labelling him a "blow in" from Melbourne.

Mr McCallum, a former union official, told the QT last week he had moved to the electorate "a couple of months ago".

"He has no connection with this electorate and I find that hypocritical," Ms Hanson said.

"Sharon is a local, she knows it. She's a grassroots girl from this area and she knows the issues here."

Ms Hanson said the biggest issues for the Bundamba electorate are combating the "superdump", crime and keeping manufacturing jobs in the area.

She said Mrs Bell would not be "bullied" if she was victorious in this month's election.

"Labor has taken the seat of Bundamba for granted, so much so they have chosen a bloke from Victoria who they think will take Jo-Ann Miller's place," Mrs Hanson said.

"Labor's candidate can tell you more about the Yarra then he can tell you of the Bremer. He has no idea what makes Bundamba tick."

The LNP has yet to announce who it will select to stand.