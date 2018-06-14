Menu
Senator Pauline Hanson has lost another member of her party. Picture: David Dyson
Politics

One Nation senator Brian Burston quits

14th Jun 2018 7:34 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM

One Nation senator Brian Burston has quit the party following weeks of bitter words with his leader Pauline Hanson over his decision to back the federal government's tax reforms.

Senator Burston's resignation leaves One Nation with only two members as the federal government builds its numbers in the upper house for crucial votes over the next two weeks.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am resigning from Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party and will represent NSW in the Senate as an independent Senator" Senator Burston said.

 

"It has become clear to me that my relationship with Senator Hanson is irrevocable and the best way forward for me to represent the best interest of the constituents of NSW with honour and integrity is for me to resign from PHON party"

Senator Burston emphasised that deal with the Government on company tax cuts with PHON was on the proviso the company tax cuts passed the parliament and comments made from the Governments key negotiator Senator Mathias Cormann in the media recently confirm that the deal still stands.

"I urge Senator Hanson and Senator Georgiou to honour the deal we all made with the Government and pass the company tax cuts in full to help our Australian companies be internationally competitive" Senator Burston said.

Senator Burston advised that he will represent NSW in the Federal parliament to the best of his ability and his key focus will remain on Veteran's entitlements, constituents adversely affected by the PFAS contamination (particularly those surrounding the RAAF base at Williamtown NSW) and the high rate of male suicide in our country.

