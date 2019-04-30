One Nation hope faces sack over strip club footage

PAULINE Hanson is expected to sack her Queensland leader Steve Dickson on Tuesday after shock revelations of his lewd comments and behaviour at a US strip club.

Senator Hanson - trying to run a federal election campaign - is understood to be disgusted by Mr Dickson's behaviour.

The One Nation Leader did not comment overnight but will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning.

A still from the video footage of Steve Dickson in the American strip club. Picture: Channel 9

In a string of X-rated comments the 56-year-old is heard referring to women's breasts as "big cahoonas" and "titty".

The video obtained by A Current Affair is leaked footage from the Al Jazeera sting that also revealed party sought from pro-gun groups and floated watering down Australia's gun laws.

Pauline Hanson's right-hand man who campaigns on upholding family values is seen caressing women's bosoms and buttocks, all while wearing his gold wedding ring.

"There's a reason we come to DC," Mr Dickson said.

The Queensland senate candidate then begins placing dollar bills between the woman's thighs, alluding to more than just a lap dance.

"She's keen I think … I am going to give her my address," he said.

One Nation's Pauline Hanson. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

He says at one point, "I've done more Asian than I know what to do with".

Mr Dickson remarks: "I am going to give her my address. She can come and *** me."

He says of one dancer, "she's ******* beautiful".

In past statements Senator Hanson has described Mr Dickson as a close friend.

"I have worked closely with this man for two-and-half years," she said.

"I know his family and I have stayed at his home."

Mr Dickson has previously stated that he was "on the sauce" during the visits to the US, saying that alcohol was a factor for his behaviour and remarks.

Dickson is a former Liberal MP for the Queensland electorates of Kawana and Buderim, on the Sunshine Coast.

He served as sports, national parks and racing minister for former Queensland premier Campbell Newman between 2012 and 2015.