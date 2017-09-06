27°
News

One Nation propose cannery at Grantham

One Nation's Lockyer candidate Jim Savage addresses a crowd at Laidley in March 2017.
One Nation's Lockyer candidate Jim Savage addresses a crowd at Laidley in March 2017. Ali Kuchel

ONE Nation has promised a food processing plant at Grantham should they win the next Queensland election or hold the balance of power in government.

Candidate for the Lockyer Valley, Jim Savage, said establishing the cannery would solve two regional dilemmas: produce oversupply and job creation.

"With the closure of two large manufacturers in Ipswich, the Churchill Abattoir and Steggles, a lot of those guys will be handed redundancies at Christmas time and looking at a stark future," he said.

"I know beetroot growers who are now driving trucks who have said to me that if that cannery gets up and running, they'll go back to farming.

"It's not just in the Lockyer Valley but pineapple growers and other growers who will have guaranteed markets for their products."

Mr Savage said his party would commit $30 million to establish the cannery with private enterprise to pay for the rest of the $100 million proposal.

He hoped the project would boost regional job opportunities and economic growth, and along with other plans to expand dam capacities, would maximise the Lockyer's vegetable output.

Topics:  food security food supply grantham jim savage lockyer valley one nation queensland election

Gatton Star
MAP: Interstate meatworks offer roles in wake of jobs crisis

MAP: Interstate meatworks offer roles in wake of jobs crisis

Some jobs boast relocation support and others a change of lifestyle in idyllic country towns for Ipswich workers.

New businesses bringng more than 300 jobs to Ipswich

YEE-HAW: A Johnny Ringo's bar is coming to Ipswich as one of multiple businesses with jobs on offer.

Grocery stores, gyms, bars, nightclubs have work for keen employees

The search for Queensland's $30 million-winner has narrowed

WINNER WINNER: A mystery Queenslander is now $30 million richer.

The winning ticket was unregistered.

Interstate police looking for wanted man in Booval

Shane Smith, 34, is wanted by virtue of three outstanding warrant

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him

Local Partners