One Nation organising new high school meeting

NEW SCHOOL: One Nation candidate for Ipswich West Brad Trussell will organise a public meeting.

A PUBLIC forum will soon be held for parents to discuss the long-standing campaign for a new high school at Mount Crosby.

Ipswich West One Nation candidate Brad Trussell is the latest politician to throw his weight behind parents' calls for the State Government to commit to building a new school.

He's organising a public meeting, to be held next month, where parents can discuss the case for a new state high school in the Mount Crosby, Karalee and Karana Downs area.

Mr Trussell, who ran for the seat of Oxley in the Federal Election, hopes a public discussion will reignite the grass roots campaign.

The Education Department says it monitors enrolment growth and the numbers don't support the community's decade-long campaign for a new school.

It's similar to the statement the State Government gave in 2007, but that argument hasn't convinced parents.

Families living in the Mount Crosby area fall under the Ipswich State High School catchment, although many send their children to Kenmore State High School instead.

"The people living in the area have made it clear to me that this is a major issue for them," Mr Trussell said.

"I want to try and help and now might be the right time to try for it again.

"What's the harm in talking about it?"

A petition, launched last month, has already gained more than 560 signatures, but that might not sway the government.

The last time a petition calling for a new school in the Mount Crosby area was circulated in 2007 it gained 4000 signatures and still failed to win the approval of the Labor Bligh government.

Meanwhile a Facebook Group, 'We need a Mount Crosby/ Karalee State High School', dedicated to relaunching a campaign for a new high school is also gaining momentum with 224 members.

In February the Education Department told the QT Mount Crosby and Karalee were not considered high growth areas and cited an independent report carried out by the Queensland Schools Planning Commission in 2012.

An Education Department spokesperson said a review had shown the existing schools could cater for population growth in the short to medium term.

Yet sitting members say they're continuously fielding questions from parents.

Member for Moggill Dr Christian Rowan said it was a hot topic among his constituents.

He firmly believes there is a need for a new high school and has joined parents in pleading with the government to at least commit to a long-term plan which includes provisions for a high school.

Dr Rowan said if the State Government couldn't commit to building a school now because of budget restraints, it should at least be planning for the future and letting residents know about long-term plans.

"We need to be talking about these issues and addressing them," Dr Rowan said last month.

A date and venue for the public forum is yet to be decided.