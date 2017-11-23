One Nation joins race to fund Lions project

One Nation candidate for Jordan Michael Pucci at Summit Park, Springfield Lakes with Greater Springfield Sports Aussie Rules players Shakira Horner, 15, Binary Taumalolo, 15, and Tyra Pula, 15.

One Nation candidate for Jordan Michael Pucci at Summit Park, Springfield Lakes with Greater Springfield Sports Aussie Rules players Shakira Horner, 15, Binary Taumalolo, 15, and Tyra Pula, 15. David Nielsen

ONE Nation's candidate for the seat of Jordan has joined the majority of his competitors and pledged $15 million dollars towards a new AFL training facility in Springfield.

Michael Pucci officially announced this morning his party would commit the funds towards the proposed Brisbane Lions AFL The Reserve if elected into power following this weekend's State election.

The former US Marine and LNP member for Logan, Mr Pucci said he couldn't see any negative aspects to the deal and was particularly interested in promoting women's sport.

"It's a win-win for everybody, it's great for the community and it's going to bring a thousand jobs, so that's great,” Mr Pucci said.

"One of the big things that sold me on it was that I was raised by my mother on her own, I have three older sisters and three daughters and they're all heavily into sport, so that's what put me over the edge to say we really need this.

"We have a premiership team here in Springfield and they have no facilities to play in, there are no facilities for our women.”

One Nation candidate for Jordan Michael Pucci with his wife Anna at Summit Park, Springfield Lakes. David Nielsen

Brisbane Lions major projects manager Jake Anson said the club was grateful to Michael and One Nation and hoped the critical infrastructure project would get off the ground as soon as possible.

"Michael has a strong interest in women's sport and ensuring that local girls have the best opportunities to develop their sporting talents,” Mr Anson said.

"The Reserve will be a wonderful asset for residents of the western corridor and will enable national level sporting events and concerts to be staged in Springfield.

"There is a demonstrated need for this project to proceed quickly and the Brisbane Lions encourage all candidates and parties to show their support.”

In addition to the AFL stadium, Mr Pucci said his main priorities for the seat of Jordan would be to listen to what the people had to say and to always put the people first.

"For far too long, politicians have been telling the people they are supposed to represent, what is important to themselves and what they think the electorate needs.

"What the people of Jordan are telling me is important to them range from soaring electricity prices, to roads and public transport, infrastructure development, jobs, as well as safe and family-friendly communities.

"I promise I will always put people before politics and I believe that as individuals we can do a little - as a community we can achieve much.”

Mr Pucci is the fourth LNP defector in Queensland to move to Pauline Hanson's One Nation party.