One Nation endorses familiar face in state election race

Serial candidate Gary Duffy has been endorsed to represent Pauline Hanson’s One Nation for Ipswich West in the upcoming state election, a seat currently held by Labor’s Jim Madden.

Mr Duffy recently ran in the local Ipswich City Council elections, initially as a mayoral candidate, before making the decision to run in Division Four.

Mr Duffy, who is a long term East Ipswich resident and a campaigner against the SuperDump will step up to run for Ipswich West which saw One Nation finished second in 2017 with 41.28% of the two-party vote.

“The strong support One Nation received in the 2017 election as well as in the recent Bundamba By-election shows that people are dissatisfied with the two major parties in representing the Greater Ipswich Region in parliament” Mr Duffy said.

Mr Duffy said key infrastructure spending is required for road safety and job creation as well as support for increase funding and resources to the Rural Fire Service at Marburg.

“We need a real plan to have shovel ready infrastructure projects like the second Bremer Bridge as well as Mt Crosby Intersection to stimulate the economy post COVID-19 that provide local jobs.”

Mr Duffy also said there was a need for the Arts Hub at North Ipswich currently to be based at the Morris Woolen Mills site to be a reality.

He has begun campaigning ahead of the October 31st election day hosting listening posts at the Ipswich Showground Markets on Sundays.