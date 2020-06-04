One Nation candidate returns home to try and win seat

Paul Henselin (left) is One Nation’s candidate for Scenic Rim in the upcoming state election.

ONE Nation's candidate for the Scenic Rim in the upcoming state election has returned home to contest the seat, believing the area is being ignored by the major parties.

Paul Henselin, who returned to Boonah in January, will attempt to unseat incumbent MP Jon Krause in October.

Mr Henselin said not enough was being done to support local farmers being suffocated by red tape and wanted to drive more manufacturing jobs in the region.

He believed the area needed a 24-hour police precinct.

"The people of the Scenic Rim are not happy with the way the last three years have gone," he said.

"Boonah is home for me. It's where my roots are. My family history here dates back to 1876.

"I think the people here have been neglected and not listened to.

"The productive capacity of our region may have diminished over recent decades, but the potential remains, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.

"One Nation has been the only party trying to save the dairy industry which has been decimated in regions like the Scenic Rim since the deregulation in 2000 and the introduction of milk price wars by the major supermarkets.

"The LNP have voted against a floor price on milk more than three times last year, which would have put a stop to farmers being forced to sell their milk below production cost.

"I'm afraid the LNP lost their National Party roots when Joh died and left it up to One Nation to carry the flame for rural and regional communities."

Mr Hensenlin owns and operates a cleaning business and unsuccessfully ran in the federal election for the seat of Fairfax last year.

He was at the centre of a religious discrimination saga during the campaign after he used a digitally altered image of Bill Shorten wearing an Arab headdress with the slogan 'vote one for sharia law'.

Mr Krause said residents knew he had "fought tooth and nail" to get results.

"Whether its for rural Ipswich residents and their council roads, upgrades to the Cunningham Highway or affordable, reliable energy for all,' he said.

"In the end, you need to change the government to change Queensland and that's what I'm fighting for.

"Whenever One Nation does well at a Queensland election, Labor inevitably wins and our area suffers."

One Nation is in the process of discussing candidacy with prospective candidates for the Ipswich, Ipswich West and Lockyer seats.

Sharon Bell will again run for the party in Bundamba after coming up short at a by-election in March.