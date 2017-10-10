Ipswich One Nation candidate quits after row with party

ONE Nation has lost its Ipswich candidate who says he quit over a disagreement with the party's head office about the payment of its $3500 candidate printing package.

Troy Aggett - who also ran for the party at the Federal Election - told The Courier-Mail he resigned on Friday and will now run as an independent at the looming State Election.

It comes as Senator Pauline Hanson prepares to visit the area today.

Troy Aggett has quit One Nation. Picture: Annette Dew

Mr Aggett - the latest in a string of candidates to quit or be dumped by the party - said while he fully supported Senator Hanson, he did not believe he should have to pay for material he did not need until the election was called.

"I am not interested in paying for anything I don't need yet," he said.