One Nation candidate for Ipswich West steps down

ONE Nation has reopened nominations for the winnable seat of Ipswich West after its endorsed candidate, Brad Trussell, stepped down for ­personal reasons.

One Nation's state leader Steve Dickson confirmed nominations would reopen.

Current MP Jim Madden (Labor) holds the seat with a margin of about 7.7 per cent.

But seats around Ipswich are expected to poll well for One Nation at the state election, expected later this year.

Mr Trussell, 27, said he had to deal with "personal things at the moment".

Full story via The Courier Mail.