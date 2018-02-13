Punted pollies to lead One Nation federal push

Steve Dickson and Malcolm Roberts will spearhead One Nation’s next federal election push, with Dickson named as Roberts’ number two.

FORMER One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts and former state MP Steve Dickson will head up the right-wing party's next federal election push.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson this morning announced her party would contest every Queensland seat and run senate candidates in every state at the next Federal poll, which could be as early as next year.

She said she would run as many lower house candidates as she could throughout the rest of the country.

Both Mr Roberts and Mr Dickson are currently employed in Senator Hanson's office, after losing their elected positions.

Senator Hanson confirmed they would remain in her employ until the election was called and the formal nomination process began.

"Resignation is required prior to nomination. After the election has been called," she said.

"I was very disappointed to lose Malcolm Roberts as a Senator in the citizenship debacle that's happened.

"Malcolm Roberts has got the reputation as a powerhouse, the empirical science man.

"Steve Dickson has had 11 years experience on the floor of Parliament."

Mr Roberts will be the lead candidate, while Mr Dickson will be second on the ticket.

Mr Roberts lost his Senate spot after the High Court found him ineligible due to his British citizenship, which he revoked prior to the hearing, while Mr Dickson lost his state seat of Buderim at last year's state election.

Both men are working part-time for Senator Hanson in taxpayer-funded positions.

Mr Dickson defended remaining in Senator Hanson's employ while being a candidate.

"We're like everybody else. We've got a job, working extremely hard to keep our families fed," he said.

"We will follow all rules and regulations put forward by the Federal Government."

Senator Hanson has lost three Senators since the election - two to section 44 of the constitution and one who resigned from the party.

She said the party's candidate selection and vetting process had been improved.

"I won't deny we've had some issues with our candidates and so have the other political parties," she said.

"I have no intention of standing candidates in any House of Reps seat if they're not a credible candidate.

I want people who are credible, there for the right reasons, not with their own agendas.

If I can't get candidates like that I'd rather not stand any candidates at all."