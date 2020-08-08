Menu
One Nation Leader Senator Pauline Hanson (right) speaks with candidate Neil Symes (left) (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
News

One Nation announces candidate for Jordan

Paige Ashby
8th Aug 2020 11:31 AM
FORMER LNP MP for Lytton Neil Symes has been announced as One Nation’s candidate for Jordan in the upcoming state election.

Mr Symes first served as a MP in 2012 at the age of 23 and made the jump to One Nation in 2016.

“The party Pauline Hanson’s One Nation just resonated with me. They were pro Australia, pro Queensland and pro jobs and I saw that the LNP was not there for the people that they wanted to serve,” he said.

He ran in the 2017 state election as One Nation’s candidate for Mansfield, but was unsuccessful.

Mr Symes does not live in the Jordan electorate but said he does have close ties to the community, with family and friends who live in the area.

He said his priority would be ensuring any plans for a “superdump” in Ipswich would be overturned.

Neil Symes, One Nation candidates at North Lakes. Pic Annette Dew
“Our candidate for Bundamba Sharon Bell has recommitted her position on a private members bill if she’s elected, that is something that I definitely back 110 per cent,” he said.

“It really has to be that we should manage only the rubbish for Ipswich in a collective sense. It shouldn’t be that tip trucks can come over the border or from Far North Queensland to dump here in Ipswich.”

As a criminology and human services graduate, Mr Symes said the crime rate across the state was too high and said One Nation’s ten-point law and order and youth justice plans would combat the issue.

“What it’s about is about getting to the source of the issue around prevention at an early age but in saying that when people do a crime, they should obviously wear the time,” he said.

Mr Symes said there was a need to plan for a high school in the Greenbank and New Beith catchment area to take the pressure off Flagstone and Park Ridge communities as population numbers grow.

The state election will be held on Saturday 31 October.

The seat of Jordan is currently held by Labor MP Charis Mullen.

jordan electorate neil symes one nation pauline hanson state election 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

