Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
By 2022, Germany has committed to closing all seven of its nuclear reactors. Picture: Getty Images
By 2022, Germany has committed to closing all seven of its nuclear reactors. Picture: Getty Images
Politics

One month for nuclear inquiry submissions

by Rebecca Gredley
7th Aug 2019 12:07 PM

AUSTRALIANS have until next month to make a submission to the federal government's inquiry into the feasibility of using nuclear energy as a local power source.

Submissions are open until September 16, with the hope of finalising the report by the end of the year.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Environment and Energy Ted O'Brien says a review of nuclear energy is timely as new technologies are cleaner, safer and more efficient.

By 2022, Germany has committed to closing all seven of its nuclear reactors. Picture: Getty Images
By 2022, Germany has committed to closing all seven of its nuclear reactors. Picture: Getty Images

"Nuclear energy has evolved since it was last seriously considered in Australia," Mr O'Brien said.

"This inquiry will provide the opportunity to establish whether nuclear energy would be feasible and suitable for Australia in the future, taking into account both expert opinions and community views."

The committee will consider waste management, health and safety, environmental impacts, affordability and reliability, economic feasibility and workforce capability.

Security implications, community engagement and national consensus will also be reviewed.

Despite calling for the inquiry, Energy Minister Angus Taylor has insisted there are no plans to change the moratorium on nuclear power.

More Stories

energy nuclear vote

Top Stories

    Sympathy for Pisasale as others slam him for shaming Ipswich

    premium_icon Sympathy for Pisasale as others slam him for shaming Ipswich

    News Whether you like it or not, the former Ipswich mayor remains a popular figure in the city.

    • 7th Aug 2019 12:13 PM
    Actors get into the festive spirit for new Aussie show

    premium_icon Actors get into the festive spirit for new Aussie show

    News Tickets are now available for schools and daycare centres

    • 7th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Rooftop ‘Bonnie’ faces the music in court

    premium_icon Rooftop ‘Bonnie’ faces the music in court

    Crime She was in a nine-hour stand-off with police on an Ipswich rooftop.

    • 7th Aug 2019 11:47 AM
    Ipswich post office given last-gasp reprieve

    premium_icon Ipswich post office given last-gasp reprieve

    News Australia Post changes mind on closure

    • 7th Aug 2019 11:41 AM