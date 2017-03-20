One million times: The story behind the lollipop lady

DRESSSED in fluoro yellow and orange and with the iconic lollipop sign in hand, Karen Winters has helped Ipswich children cross the road to and from school almost one million times.

The school crossing guard has been at the zebra crossing outside St Mary's College for 11 years through rain, hail and shine.

She marches across the road 300 times a day, helping up to 8000 children on their way to and from school each and every week.

This month Ms Winters will celebrate 13 years as a school crossing guard, a milestone she plans to back up with plenty more time in the role ahead of her.

"I enjoy working with children, it might only be for a small fraction of their day but I thrive on making sure they're safe," she said.

"I enjoy hearing about their little stories they want to share with me, getting to know them as they go though school. It's a wonderful experience."

Ms Winters has become a friend to chat to, a person to share stories and celebrate birthdays with and someone with a smile for the thousands of children.

She said some of those students she helped cross the road when they started Year 1 also shared with her the excitement and laughter on their graduation day, 12 years later.

"I have a couple of little friends, twins, and their grandma's dog had to be put to sleep and these two girls are very upset about losing this dog they've known all their lives," she said.

"I listen to them and give them a little bit of advice, tell them to remember the happy memories instead of the fact the puppy isn't here any more.

"I try to be a positive, respectful role model to those I meet through my work.

"I don't know what sort of morning or day they have had, and if it is a sad or upsetting time.

"I hope I help to brighten their day.

"I like to think of myself as their friends.

"I enjoy sharing in all special moments with my friends, not just birthdays."

Ms Winters said the job was a vital part of her life, allowing her to be with her family and children as well as helping her own confidence levels.

"When I first started in the job, I wouldn't speak to anyone, I was really very shy," she said.

"But this job has helped me come out of my shell and being able to share things I feel is really rewarding.

"It makes me feel good.

"Working in a school community is really rewarding."

Karen's tips for school road safety