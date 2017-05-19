20°
One Mile veterans of Second World War remembered

Joel Gould
| 19th May 2017 5:00 AM
TRIBUTE: Second World War veteran Ken Smith has worked with Cr Charlie Pisasale to get an honour roll commemorating One Mile veterans who served in the Second World War erected.
TRIBUTE: Second World War veteran Ken Smith has worked with Cr Charlie Pisasale to get an honour roll commemorating One Mile veterans who served in the Second World War erected. Rob Williams

THEY GREW up in One Mile together and went to war together.

And now all 41 of them will forever be remembered together thanks to the efforts of 93-year-old Second World War veteran Ken Smith.

At Leichhardt Park, near the cenotaph, an honour roll of the 41 men from One Mile who served in the Second World War is now in place.

Mr Smith joined up as an 18-year-old because that's what all his mates did.

Most of the 41 men named on the plaque were in the army. Mr Smith said all of them deserved to be recognised.

"I've been trying to get this in place for a long, long time,” he said.

"I wanted the fellas from out here at One Mile recognised for their service in the Second World War. That was the main thing.

"There were five or six of us here who used to get around together; John Hindmarsh, Graham Jones, Billy Smith and Roly (Roland) Mayne.

"We used to call Billy 'hoppy' because he had one leg shorter than the other, but they still took him in the army.

"There were only about 70 houses here then and everybody knew everybody else in those days.

"I was born in the house in Siemons St and I am still living there.”

The One Mile Estate Honour Roll.
The One Mile Estate Honour Roll. Rob Williams

Mr Smith, a private in the army, served in Papua New Guinea and Bougainville as a stretcher bearer.

"It wasn't very nice,” he said.

"But those are the things you try and forget. You think of the good times.

"We were attached to a medical unit and just went wherever we were told to go.

"I joined the CMF and our first army camp was at the Ipswich Showgrounds. The first job I got was laying the bitumen from the main road to the pavilion. It was good.”

Mr Smith, a carpenter and joiner, started his apprenticeship at Hancock Joinery and when he came back joined the railway and made carriages for 40 years.

He recalled catching mullet and swimming in the Bremer River with his mates with not a care in the world.

Mr Smith said he understood that John Hindmarsh was the only other one of the 41 still alive.

Cr Charlie Pisasale said Mr Smith, known unofficially as 'the Mayor of One Mile', had been the driver behind the project and on his case for six years to get the plaque installed.

"The biggest challenge we had was making sure every name was correct so we went to a local historian Eddie Habbin,” Cr Pisasale said.

"It has been a long process, but very worthwhile.

"Ken and these men from One Mile served in the Second World War, so it is fitting we respect and honour that.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich one mile second world war veterans

