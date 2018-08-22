One man 'crime wave' sentenced on 21st birthday

NO candles. No cake. No party.

Sitting alone behind glass in the dock of an Ipswich court was clearly not the place to celebrate a 21st birthday.

But that's where Ipswich lad Kyron Scrivener found himself for one of life's milestones.

He was charged with 30 offences, including a series of burglaries, entering cars and premises to steal, fraud and unlawful use of motor vehicle offences.

Described by police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi as being a one-man "crime spree", he outlined some of the offences, saying Scrivener entered the houses and stole car keys then drove away in the owner's car.

He conducted petrol drive-offs and also drive to other areas to commit his crimes, even breaking into parked cars.

His offences this year were committed in a wide area including Goodna, Lowood, Plainland, Fernvale, Alexandra Hills, Blacksoil, Bundamba and Indooroopilly.

Kyron Beau Scrivener, 21, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, including eight enter premises and commit offences by break; eight counts of stealing; three charges of unlawfully using motor vehicles; and two counts of fraud.

He had already spent 104 days in custody.

Defence lawyer Zara Rudan outlined Scrivener's unfortunate upbringing and childhood.

"He describes a big shift in perspective since being taken into custody," Ms Rudan said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said that for all the charges there was a victim, that included people having their cars stolen.

"There are 29 victims of your offending, Mr Scrivener. You were a crime wave all on your own," Ms Sturgess said.

Ms Sturgess sentenced him to 12 months' jail for the burglaries and unlawful use of motor vehicle offences.

But with 104 days already served in jail, Scrivener was granted immediate parole.