Man dies after being hit by truck on highway

Aisling Brennan
by
18th May 2019 8:47 PM | Updated: 19th May 2019 8:31 AM

UPDATE, 9.30pm: A MAN has died after being hit by a truck on the Pacific Motorway this evening.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said they'd received a call about 5.50pm about the accident at Knockrow, near the Hinterland Way exit.

"Emergency services were called to Knockrow following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a truck," the spokeswoman said.

"The driver is assisting police with inquiries."

The man's age is yet to be identified.

More to come.

 

Original story: A PEDESTRIAN has been struck by a truck on the Pacific Motorway at Knockrow this evening.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said drivers can expect delays after a pedestrian was allegedly hit near the Hinterland Way exit.

"There has been a serious motor vehicle accident on the south bend off ramp, Pacific Highway at Knockrow," he said.

"The road may be closed for several hours, road diversions are in place.

"Please avoid the area."

Live Traffic states one of the southbound lanes has been closed as a result of the incident.

Emergency services and RMS officers are on scene.

More information to come.

