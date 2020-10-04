Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Oct 2020 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A person has died and drivers are being told to avoid a major road in Brisbane's south following a serious crash.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were on scene at 1260 Beaudesert Road, Acacia Ridge, after they received a call for a car and pedestrian incident at around 6.15pm Sunday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed there was a fatality.

No other patients were treated.

At 7pm the southbound lanes were closed and police said traffic was being diverted via Mortimer Road, with heavy vehicles recommended to detour via Boundary Road.

Authorities were urging motorists to avoid the area.

Originally published as One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel Slowly but surely the country is opening back up, which means there’s never been a better time to plan a trip. Well-known Aussies share their travel spots.

        50 point onslaught has Ipswich firing towards finals

        Premium Content 50 point onslaught has Ipswich firing towards finals

        Basketball Team’s new Force hits peak form providing terrific guidance for local talent. See...

        IN PHOTOS: U14 Meteorettes take on a formidable Ipswich team

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: U14 Meteorettes take on a formidable Ipswich team

        Basketball U14 Division 1 State Championships: Mackay coach says ‘we made some fundamental...

        Three kids including infant taken to hospital after crash

        Premium Content Three kids including infant taken to hospital after crash

        News Three children, including an infant, were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle...