Ice babies removed in record numbers

Children born to drug addicts are being taken from their mums at birth in record numbers. Picture: Gary Ramage

"ICE babies'' born to drug addicts are being taken from their mums at birth in record numbers across Queensland, shocking new statistics show.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) revealed today that 474 babies - as well as 405 still in the womb - were victims of abuse or neglect in Queensland in 2016/17.

A record 456 babies were removed from their parents, at a rate of nearly nine every week.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said one in every three kids in Queensland's child protection system has an ice-addict parent.

And she revealed the Department of Child Safety had removed babies more than once from "a number of families'' who continued having children after relinquishing neglected infants.

"One in three children found in need of protection in the last year had one or both parents with a history of methamphetamine use,'' Ms Farmer told The Courier-Mail. "Most of those parents had only recently started using the drug. Ice causes devastating harm to families, and causes that harm quickly.''

Drug addiction is behind a large number of neglect and abuses cases.

More than five out of every 100 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander babies born last financial year were placed in out-of-home care.

Indigenous kids were nine times more likely than other children to be taken from their parents.

The AIHW blamed drug and alcohol abuse, family violence and "cultural differences in child-rearing'' for the high rate of indigenous child abuse.

"The legacy of past policies of forced removal, intergenerational effects of previous separations from family and culture, a higher likelihood of living in the lowest socio-economic areas, and perceptions arising from cultural differences in child-rearing are all underlying causes,'' the AIHW report says.

"Drug alcohol abuse and family violence might also be contributing factors.''

Aboriginal leader Warren Mundine, a former chairman of the Prime Minister's Indigenous Advisory Council, declared this week that "culture is not a reason to leave a child in an unsafe or neglectful home''.

The new data shows that last year Queensland's Department of Child Safety kept watch over more than 900 unborn babies, and provided child protection services to 1859 babies before their first birthday.

Another 6357 Queensland toddlers and preschoolers fell into the child protection system by the time they started school.

Midwives are also being forced to blow the whistle on drug-addicted mothers.

"If the Department believes an unborn child needs protection, hospitals are alerted to advise when the child is born,'' Ms Farmer said.

"Midwives are mandatory reporters under the Child Protection Act.''

The State Government is recruiting 400 more frontline child safety staff to cope with growing workloads, after investigating 18,755 complaints and substantiating 5767 cases of abuse and neglect in 2016/17.

Neglect accounted for 2058 cases, emotional abuse for 2456 cases while 988 children were subjected to physical abuse and 265 to sexual abuse.

The AIHW report shows that 8941 Queensland children are living in foster care or with relatives other than their parents.

The federal and state governments are working on a national "action plan'' to give help to struggling families.