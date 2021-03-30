One in hospital after truck vs. vehicle collision
One person has been hospitalised after a truck and vehicle collided at Chuwar on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the corner of Mount Crosby Road and the Warrego Highway on-ramp just after 4pm.
Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.
The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
It is understood the second driver escaped unharmed.
Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown ensured minor traffic delays occurred.