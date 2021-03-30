One in hospital after truck vs. vehicle collision

A person has been injured after a truck and vehicle collided at Chuwar on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the corner of Mount Crosby Road and the Warrego Highway on-ramp just after 4pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood the second driver escaped unharmed.

Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown ensured minor traffic delays occurred.