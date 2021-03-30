Menu
A person has been injured after a truck and vehicle collided at Chuwar on Thursday afternoon.
Breaking

One in hospital after truck vs. vehicle collision

kaitlyn smith
30th Mar 2021 5:30 PM
One person has been hospitalised after a truck and vehicle collided at Chuwar on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the corner of Mount Crosby Road and the Warrego Highway on-ramp just after 4pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood the second driver escaped unharmed.

Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown ensured minor traffic delays occurred.

Ipswich Queensland Times

