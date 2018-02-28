Menu
One hurt in collision into light pole

28th Feb 2018 3:00 PM

One person is in hospital after a traffic crash at Redbank Plains this afternoon.

The collision into a light pole near the intersection of Small Close and Knight St occurred at 2:22pm.

QAS report that one patient required treatment on site before transportation to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable condition.

An Energex crew was also called to the site after one property reported a loss of power following the crash.

Power was restored to the customer at 3:30pm.

