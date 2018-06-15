Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One hurt in late night single-vehicle crash

Emma Clarke
by
15th Jun 2018 5:32 AM

A DRIVER was taken to hospital with neck, chest and abdominal injuries following a single-vehicle traffic crash late last night. 

Emergency services were called to crash at Ferndale just after 11pm on Thursday. 

Paramedics treated an adult with neck, chest and abdominal injures and the patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. 

 

ferndale pa hospital single vehice crash traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Patricia Petersen's 'fishing expedition' halted

    premium_icon Patricia Petersen's 'fishing expedition' halted

    News FORMER Ipswich political candidate went before the Ipswich Magistrate's Court with an application to get payroll employment details on Cr Paul Tully.

    Further charges for Ipswich bomb accused

    premium_icon Further charges for Ipswich bomb accused

    Crime No application was made for bail

    A chance for punters to stand out from the crowd

    A chance for punters to stand out from the crowd

    Fashion & Beauty Changing fashions

    WATCH: Ipswich residents woken by burnouts

    WATCH: Ipswich residents woken by burnouts

    News Resident captures loud burnouts on his CCTV system

    Local Partners