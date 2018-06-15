One hurt in late night single-vehicle crash
A DRIVER was taken to hospital with neck, chest and abdominal injuries following a single-vehicle traffic crash late last night.
Emergency services were called to crash at Ferndale just after 11pm on Thursday.
Paramedics treated an adult with neck, chest and abdominal injures and the patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
