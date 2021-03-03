One hurt following two-vehicle crash at hwy exit

One patient was hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Bundamba on Tuesday. Pic: file photo

One patient was hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Bundamba on Tuesday. Pic: file photo

ONE person has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Bundamba.

The incident took place between the Ashburn Rd exit and Warrego Hwy westbound just after 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients were assessed at the scene.

One was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, suffering minor injuries.

It is understood minor traffic delays occurred as result.

Police and firefighters were also in attendance.

The scene has reportedly been cleared.