Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One patient was hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Bundamba on Tuesday. Pic: file photo
One patient was hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Bundamba on Tuesday. Pic: file photo
Breaking

One hurt following two-vehicle crash at hwy exit

kaitlyn smith
3rd Mar 2021 3:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE person has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Bundamba.

The incident took place between the Ashburn Rd exit and Warrego Hwy westbound just after 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients were assessed at the scene.

One was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, suffering minor injuries.

It is understood minor traffic delays occurred as result.

Police and firefighters were also in attendance.

The scene has reportedly been cleared.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STOLEN SNAKES: Pythons yet to be found after Ipswich theft

        Premium Content STOLEN SNAKES: Pythons yet to be found after Ipswich theft

        News Police are investigating after baby snakes were snatched from a CBD pet shop

        Pizza delivery driver threatened, followed by ‘maniac’

        Premium Content Pizza delivery driver threatened, followed by ‘maniac’

        News An Ipswich woman was left shaken following a terrifying encounter with an abusive...

        New details on ‘extensive redesign’ of old Masters site

        Premium Content New details on ‘extensive redesign’ of old Masters site

        Business The three hectare site has sat unsued since 2016. Here’s why it was delayed and...

        Plans changed for 2200-home estate next to bushland

        Premium Content Plans changed for 2200-home estate next to bushland

        Property More than 274 lots have already been approved for an Ipswich housing estate next to...