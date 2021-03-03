One hurt following two-vehicle crash at hwy exit
ONE person has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Bundamba.
The incident took place between the Ashburn Rd exit and Warrego Hwy westbound just after 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients were assessed at the scene.
One was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, suffering minor injuries.
It is understood minor traffic delays occurred as result.
Police and firefighters were also in attendance.
The scene has reportedly been cleared.