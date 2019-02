A DRIVER is in hospital after a traffic crash near Ipswich this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the single-vehicle incident occurred just after 1pm on Wivenhoe Pocket Rd at Twin Bridges.

Paramedics treated a man, believed to be in his 20s, for a hand injury before he was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say the crash site was clear by 2pm.