One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following a truck vs. vehicle incident.

One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following a truck vs. vehicle incident.

A patient has spent the night in hospital following a truck and vehicle collision at Purga on Friday evening.

The incident occurred on Middle Rd and Cunningham Hwy just before 7.30pm.

One patient sustained minor injuries, including multiple abrasions.

They were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The second driver escaped unharmed.