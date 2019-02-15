Menu
A Majans factory will be built at Redbank Motorway Estate.
One hundred jobs at new 6000t food-processing factory

by Lydia Hart
15th Feb 2019 12:06 PM
A FAMILY-owned business will produce 6000 tonnes of healthy snack food after getting approval to open a mammoth warehouse at Redbank.

Majans, which makes a range of snack food throughout Australia, New Zealand and in America, will build a state-of-the-art facility at the Redbank Motorway Estate.

It will create jobs for 115 people, with 85 staff involved in production, packaging and warehouse and 30 staff in administration.

The warehouse will run 24-hours, seven days a week, with the aim of producing 6000 tonnes of product in its first year.

The Majans development is another boost to the estate, where construction on Rheinmetall's $170 million facility is already underway.

About 24 truck movements will occur at the site each day.

According to the application local residents may experience odour from the development.

No odour was recorded at the company's Sumner Park facility, which produces the same lines of food as proposed for Redbank.

Astute Environmental Consulting said little odour was detected, and when it was, it was not strong.

The proposed building is 16,102sq m with vehicle parking for 118 cars.

The site is located close to regional access roads, including the Ipswich Motorway.

