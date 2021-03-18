One hospitalised following Collingwood Park crash

A patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash at Collingwood Park on Thursday morning. Pic: file photo

A person has been injured in a multi-vehicle collision at Collingwood Park on Thursday morning.

The incident, believed to have involved three vehicles, occurred on Collingwood Drive about 9.15am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said multiple patients were assessed at the scene.

One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police and firefighters attended the scene.

Minor traffic delays were experienced as result.

The scene has been cleared.