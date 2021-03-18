One hospitalised following Collingwood Park crash
A person has been injured in a multi-vehicle collision at Collingwood Park on Thursday morning.
The incident, believed to have involved three vehicles, occurred on Collingwood Drive about 9.15am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said multiple patients were assessed at the scene.
One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
Police and firefighters attended the scene.
Minor traffic delays were experienced as result.
The scene has been cleared.