Police attend the scene of a vehicle whic crashed into a pole at Springfield. Pic: file photo
News

One hospitalised after vehicle crashes into pole

kaitlyn smith
25th Jan 2021 11:26 AM
ONE person has been taken to hospital in Brisbane after their vehicle collided with a pole at Springfield.

The incident occurred on Springfield Parkway just after 9am on Monday.

Paramedics, police and firefighters attended the scene.

Energex workers were also in attendance.

There are no power outages reported for the area.

The patient was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

More to come.

Ipswich Queensland Times

