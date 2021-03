One person was taken to hospital on Saturday following a two-vehicle collision. Picture: file photo

A person has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Goodna on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at the corner of Alice Street and Stuart Street just before 10pm.

It is understood one patient sustained a minor leg injury.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle reportedly escaped unharmed.

Police and firefighters were in attendance.