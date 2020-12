A man has been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a two-vehicle crash this morning. Picture: Heidi Petith

A man has been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a two-vehicle crash this morning. Picture: Heidi Petith

A MALE patient has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brookwater.

At 10.08am a motorcycle and car collided at the Augusta Parkway and Tournament Dr intersection.

Paramedics assessed the male patient and transported him with minor injuries to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition.