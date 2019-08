Four patients declined transport after the crash.

THREE cars and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on the Warrego Hwy on-ramp at Waterworks Rd, North Ipswich this morning.

Four patients declined treatment or transport from Queensland Ambulance Service after the incident at 5.30am.

One female patient with neck pain was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.