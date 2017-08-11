One forum down, but still time to meet candidates

THE FIRST of the QT's two pre-election forums is out of the way, but you'll still get a chance to see our candidates in action if you missed it.

The Queensland Times will present a comprehensive analysis of the first of the two forums, which was held last night at the Pig and Whistle at Redbank Plains Town Centre.

While not all our readers' questions made it to the forum, we'll put more of your questions to the candidates over coming days.

The second forum is next Tuesday night, at the Springfield USQ Campus Auditorium, 37 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central, at 6.30pm sharp.

These events are free and open to the public.

Each candidate will be given a short amount of time to introduce themselves and what they stand for.

Through our moderator, we'll ask the candidates a range of questions, some reader-submitted and some from the QT.

Candidates will also have the opportunity for a right of reply on certain questions and there may be questions taken from the floor time permitting.

The candidates do not have access to the questions prior to the forum.

Readers still have time to send us their most pressing questions.

If you have a question you would like put to the candidates, email shannon.newley@qt.com.au before noon next Monday, August 14.

This is your chance to make an informed decision ahead of this unique and historic by-election on August 19.

If you can't make it to a forum, catch it live on Tuesday at: ivestream.com/accounts/5563062/events /7641113 or Facebook.com/phoenix mediahub/ on Phoenix Radio Australia at phoenixradio.com.au or via tunein Radio App and searching for Phoenix Radio Online, Brisbane Youth Radio on DAB+ Digital Radio, Switch 1197am and Valley FM 959.

Make sure you grab a copy of Saturday's edition of the Queensland Times for full coverage of the first election forum or head to www.qt.com.au to discover how candidates answered your questions.