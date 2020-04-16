One feared dead, two injured in horror crash
A PERSON is feared dead and another has been flown to a hospital in a critical condition following a crash in the Southern Downs.
Emergency services were called to a high-impact collision involving two cars on McMasters Rd in Upper Freestone about 8.30am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the scene with critical injuries while a third person was in a serious condition.
The rescue helicopter was tasked and has taken one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. Another has been transported by road to Warwick Hospital in a serious but stable.
It is understood the cars collided head-on.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.