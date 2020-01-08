One family’s fight to continue to call Ipswich home

Angela and David Wilson-Stone have spent years fighting for permanent residency in Australia.

WHEN Angela and David Wilson-Stone moved to Australia from the UK in 2011, they envisioned a life of health and happiness Down Under.

What they’ve lived through ever since has been far from it.

Mr Wilson-Stone started working for Ipswich City Council in 2012 after being offered a contract stating the job complied with his 475 visa regulations.

A year later, he was told he was living and working in the incorrect postcode and was told to relocate immediately.

That was just the beginning.

Since then, Mr and Mrs Wilson-Stone and their daughter Heather have spent the past seven years fighting for permanent residency, with road blocks at every turn they took.

“This is home for us,” Mr Wilson-Stone said.

“My daughter hasn’t known anything else. She’s been in the education system here since she was 10.”

“All our friends and family are here now.

“It’s our life. If we were deported, what life would we have?”

The family copped another blow when Mrs Wilson-Stone was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and had to undergo reconstructive surgery and intense treatment.

They applied for and paid five times for a medical health visa but were rejected. They’re now on a tourist visa which is only valid until May this year.

The couple bought an automotive business at Wacol, and do what they can to give back to the local community.

Their efforts to continue to call Australia home captured the attention of Senator Pauline Hanson who has backed them since 2017, despite her conflicting views on immigration.

Senator Hanson also penned a letter to Minister for Immigration David Coleman in November, calling for his help.

“I believe that the Wilson-Stones and their daughter have demonstrated that they are good citizens and I would support their efforts to remain in Australia,” she said.

The latest correspondence they’ve received from the minister’s office encouraged them to look into three types of business visas, none of which are actually applicable to their situation.

The family do not know what to do next, but said they will not give up their fight.