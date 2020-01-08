Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Angela and David Wilson-Stone have spent years fighting for permanent residency in Australia.
Angela and David Wilson-Stone have spent years fighting for permanent residency in Australia.
News

One family’s fight to continue to call Ipswich home

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Angela and David Wilson-Stone moved to Australia from the UK in 2011, they envisioned a life of health and happiness Down Under.

What they’ve lived through ever since has been far from it.

Mr Wilson-Stone started working for Ipswich City Council in 2012 after being offered a contract stating the job complied with his 475 visa regulations.

A year later, he was told he was living and working in the incorrect postcode and was told to relocate immediately.

That was just the beginning.

Since then, Mr and Mrs Wilson-Stone and their daughter Heather have spent the past seven years fighting for permanent residency, with road blocks at every turn they took.

“This is home for us,” Mr Wilson-Stone said.

“My daughter hasn’t known anything else. She’s been in the education system here since she was 10.”

“All our friends and family are here now.

“It’s our life. If we were deported, what life would we have?”

The family copped another blow when Mrs Wilson-Stone was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and had to undergo reconstructive surgery and intense treatment.

They applied for and paid five times for a medical health visa but were rejected. They’re now on a tourist visa which is only valid until May this year.

The couple bought an automotive business at Wacol, and do what they can to give back to the local community.

Their efforts to continue to call Australia home captured the attention of Senator Pauline Hanson who has backed them since 2017, despite her conflicting views on immigration.

Senator Hanson also penned a letter to Minister for Immigration David Coleman in November, calling for his help.

“I believe that the Wilson-Stones and their daughter have demonstrated that they are good citizens and I would support their efforts to remain in Australia,” she said.

The latest correspondence they’ve received from the minister’s office encouraged them to look into three types of business visas, none of which are actually applicable to their situation.

The family do not know what to do next, but said they will not give up their fight.

457 visas australia migration immigration minister one nation pauline hanson visas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager’s alleged crime spree in outback town

        premium_icon Teenager’s alleged crime spree in outback town

        News Charleville police have arrested an 18-year-old Ipswich man on multiple charges, after he allegedly committed a number of crimes over three days.

        Police force entry into rural shed, discover meth, weed

        premium_icon Police force entry into rural shed, discover meth, weed

        Crime Police officers were kicked and scratched at a Lockyer Valley shed as they helped...

        ‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

        premium_icon ‘You could have walked home’: Magistrate blasts drink driver

        News When presented with the option to walk or drive the 800 metres back to camp, one...

        Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

        premium_icon Hoodlums in stolen Toyota ransack Somerset petrol station

        News The owner of a Somerset petrol station was sleeping when he got the call no...