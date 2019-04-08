One dozen people face court on drink, drug charges

CHARGED: Another group of drivers have faced court in Ipswich charged with drink or drug driving.

CHARGED: Another group of drivers have faced court in Ipswich charged with drink or drug driving. David Nielsen

KIRSTY Jasmine Doreen Anderson, 29, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Redbank Plains on December 9.

Anderson was fined $750 and her licence was disqualified for six months.

Grant William Riddock, 35, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system at Karalee on November 21 last year.

Riddock was fined $450 and his driver's licence was disqualified for three months.

Kate Edith Lemmon, 36, from Jamboree Heights, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Springfield on September 29 last year.

Lemmon was fined $1500. Her licence was disqualified for 12 months.

Rodney Shaun Stasenes, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Redbank Plains on November 6 last year.

Stasenes' licence was disqualified for three months and he was fined $350.

David Alistair Ward, 27, from Redbank Plains, was fined $800 and his licence disqualified for 10 months when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on November 3.

Florence Bani, 39, from Loganholme, was fined $600 and lost her licence for three months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Springfield Lakes on January 27.

Guy Richard Schumacher, 56, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on December 9 last year. He was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

Brian John Algeo, 26, from Bundamba, was disqualified for two months and fined $400 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on December 8 last year.

Algeo was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Kyle Geoffrey Beckingham, 29, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at North Ipswich on February 1.

His licence was disqualified for six months and four months.

He was sentenced to probation.

Paul Frank Coad, 39, from Bellbird Park, lost his licence for three months and was fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on October 5 last year.

Michael Graham Howkins, 62, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Glamorgan Vale on July 6 last year.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Frances Margaret Jacobi, 19, from Coulson, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Boonah on February 1.

Jacobi was fined $300 and her licence was disqualified for three months.