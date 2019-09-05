Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

One dead, two seriously injured in fatal crash

Jordan Philp
by
4th Sep 2019 9:17 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2019 4:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man has died and others are seriously injured after a traffic crash involving four motorcycles in Flinton.

Initial investigations suggest a group of riders were travelling west along the Moonie Highway, approximately 20km west of Westmar, when a motorcycle collided with two other motorcycles at around 1.30pm Wednesday.

A fourth motorcycle, which was also travelling with the group, crashed as the rider attempted to avoid the initial crash.

A 61-year-old West Rockhampton man was taken to St George Hospital where he died.

A 50-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were also transported to St George Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

fatal crash highway motorbike rockhampton st george
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Town left in the dark over dangerous lack of mobile coverage

    premium_icon Town left in the dark over dangerous lack of mobile coverage

    News A small Somerset township can't even get cell-phone reception on the main street at times

    • 5th Sep 2019 7:00 AM
    • 1 HViyA9SMw2HhqbNzMelissaG
    IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court

    • 5th Sep 2019 6:51 AM
    Cop basher freed after off-duty officer hit, stomped on

    premium_icon Cop basher freed after off-duty officer hit, stomped on

    Crime His actions were "sustained, protracted and vicious”

    Fight against land development broadcast across Australia

    premium_icon Fight against land development broadcast across Australia

    Politics Protesters set up camp on the site this year