One dead, two fight for life as truck hits pedestrians

Several people injured, including pedestrians, following a truck and car crash on Botany Road between Bourke Street and Epsom Road in Sydney's Alexandria. Picture: Seven News

A PERSON is dead and two more are fighting for their lives after a truck crashed into pedestrians on Botany Road in Alexandria this morning.

A NSW ambulance spokesman confirmed one person was killed in the collision just before 8am. Paramedics freed the trapped driver from the wrecked truck and his condition is listed as critical.

Two more pedestrians were critically and another two are being treated for injuries.

Twelve crews were called to this job and a chopper," the spokesman said.

"A truck has lost control and taken powerlines down.

"The truck has hit pedestrians and we have a total of six patients and one of those is deceased and one was trapped in the truck".

"We're unable to comment on the cause, but there are a number of casualties and our crew is working in difficult conditions with fallen power lines"

The crash has caused traffic chaos in Alexandria. Picture: Seven News

It’s udnerstood the driver lost control and hit pedestrians before taking down power lines. Picture: Seven News

The crash has caused traffic chaos in Alexandria as paramedics and emergency crews close the street to treat the victims.

It is understood the driver lost control of the truck and hit the pedestrians before taking down power lines.

