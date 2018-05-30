Menu
Ipswich man killed, woman seriously injured in highway crash

Andrew Korner
by
30th May 2018 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM

UPDATE: A Camira man has died in a horrific collision between a truck and car near Boonah.

The 75-year-old man was driving the sedan, which collided with a semi-trailer at the intersection of Boonah-Fassifern Rd and the Cunningham Hwy at Frazer View about 11am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 68-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the PA Hospital in a critical condition.

The truck driver, a 42-year-old man, was not seriously injured but required treatment for shock.

The Cunningham Highway remains closed to traffic with diversions in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER:

A man has died in a crash involving a truck and car on the Cunningham Highway near Boonah earlier today.

Police say a semi-trailer and sedan collided at the intersection of the highway and Boonah-Fassifern Rd, at Fassifern, about 11am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female also from the sedan sustained critical head and leg injuries and had to be airlifted to the PA Hospital.

The truck driver was treated for shock but did not suffer any physical injuries.

The highway has been shut down while police from the Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit investigate the cause of the crash.

Diversions are in place.

INITIAL:

Forensic crash police have closed the Cunningham Highway near Boonah following a fatal collision between a truck and sedan.

A semi-trailer and car collided at the intersection of Boonah-Fassifern Rd and the highway earlier this afternoon.

One person is confirmed dead while another has serious injuries. Both were from the sedan.

Acting Senior Sergeant Ian Stephens said traffic was being diverted around the crash scene.

Police are unable to comment further on the circumstances surrounding the collision.

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

