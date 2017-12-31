One dead, one injured in horror traffic morning

ONE man has died and another is seriously injured following two separate traffic crashes near Ipswich on the weekend.

A 24-year-old Korean man died following a single-vehicle traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Earlier reports suggested the vehicle had rolled.

Initial police inquiries indicate a Ford Falcon sedan was travelling east on Sippel Rd when it lost control at the intersection of Salt Spring Rd in gravel and left the roadway before crashing.

A Korean man, 24, has died in a single-vehicle crash at Blenheim on Saturday. 7 News Queensland

The 24-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. A man travelling in the back seat sustained serious head injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. A man and woman also travelling in the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash near Hazeldean only hours before the fatal crash.

Just before 11am, a motorcycle travelling north along Esk Kilcoy Rd attempted to overtake two vehicles, when one of the cars turned right.

The motorcycle collided with the right hand side of the car, causing the rider to come off and fall heavily.

The rider sustained serious head, internal and leg injuries, and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.