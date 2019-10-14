One dead, one brutally bashed in home invasion

A MAN has been shot dead and another badly bashed in a terrifying home invasion in the Scenic Rim.

A 48-year-old male occupant sustained a gunshot wound to his leg at a property in Brittany Ct at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert, and was treated by Paramedics at the scene in a critical condition. He died at the scene just before 7am.

A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland

A 40-year-old male occupant was hit on the head with a hammer and sustained minor injuries. He is being treated at the scene by Paramedics and is in a stable condition.

A black, new model, Holden Commodore utility with no registration plates was seen fleeing the scene and was last observed on the Mount Lindesay Highway.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed - or has dash camera footage or CCTV - of the vehicle, in the vicinity of Brittany Court before 6am today, to come forward.

