One dead, one airlifted to hospital following head-on crash

A man is dead and a woman has been airlifted to hospital after a serious traffic crash at Fairney View, near Fernvale early this evening.

Police report the two-vehicle head-on collision between a van and a car occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway just before 6pm.

It is believed both drivers were entrapped and required extrication.

The female driver was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The extent of her injuries are not known at this stage.

The RSPCA was also called to the scene to assist with several injured animals.

The road is blocked in both directions and is expected to remain closed while the Forensic Crash Unit examine the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek an alternative route if possible.