One dead, nine injured in Aus Day crashes, water incident

ONE man is dead and another badly injured after Australia Day celebrations got out of hand this weekend.

A man died in a ute roll-over at Fernvale on Friday afternoon only hours after another man was badly injured when he jumped from a bridge at Borallon.

Eight other people were injured in traffic crashes on private property and at Redbank Plains and Flinders View before the night was over.

A man was taken to hospital with a broken leg after he jumped from a bridge into shallow water at Borallon at about 2pm.

Witnesses say the man jumped from Burton's Bridge into the Brisbane River without first checking the depth of the water.

The Rescue 500 helicopter personnel reported the man "had jumped off a bridge and hit the bottom of the river bottom heavily".

A witness told the QT the popular swimming spot was busy with families cooling off from the afternoon heat and many people were looking on as the man was treated on the river bank.

Queensland Ambulance Services say a man, 29, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It happened only hours before a man was killed in a ute roll-over near Savages Crossing at Fernvale.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated five people on scene at Condamine Drive just before 6.30pm.

One man was declared dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated five other people but only one man was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a hand injury.

A QPS spokesperson said the vehicle crashed on what was understood to be private property or vacant land.

Queensland Ambulance Services asked people to avoid the area of Condamine Dr as there were lengthy delays following a "serious accident".

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, two people were taken to hospital with minor injures following a traffic crash at Flinders View.

Two cars crashed on Plover St on Friday night.

The patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Moments later, paramedics were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on Cedar Rd, Redbank Plains.

A man was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.