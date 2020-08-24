Menu
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
News

One dead in Sydney ‘double stabbing’

by Erin Lyons
24th Aug 2020 7:34 AM

A man has died and another is in a critical condition following an alleged double stabbing in Sydney's west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Bertha St, Merrylands, just after midnight on Monday following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Twenty minutes later authorities received another report that a man had been stabbed in the neck at Uren Pl.

The two men, aged 49 and 40, were was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where the younger man later died.

Two crime scenes were established and Polair the Dog Unit was called into help search the surrounding areas.

A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later at the nearby on Bird Ave, Guildford.

He was taken to Granville Police Station.

Police believe the three men are known to each other.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as One dead in Sydney 'double stabbing'

