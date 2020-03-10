Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

One dead, another injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Mar 2020 5:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIGHTMARE crash on the Gold Coast Highway has claimed the life of one person and has left another elderly lady in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Clifford Street and the Gold Coast Highway, near voco hotel at Surfers Paradise at around 7.35pm on Monday night.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 71-year-old lady has been transported to hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

The incident follows another road tragedy near Gympie last week.

The two-vehicle crash on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda on Friday killed two people and left another three people in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crash gold coast highway surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for dedicated cancer centre at private hospital

        premium_icon Plans for dedicated cancer centre at private hospital

        Health It would be constructed on the southeast corner of the site and seek to concentrate oncology facilities in a single building.

        • 10th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Prisoner of war honoured by his community

        premium_icon Prisoner of war honoured by his community

        News Community turns out to honour war hero who died alone

        Teachers to vote on NAPLAN boycott

        premium_icon Teachers to vote on NAPLAN boycott

        Education Teachers’ union to ballot members on whether to boycott NAPLAN

        Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        premium_icon Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        Crime A DRIVER’S momentary mistake has led to an elderly woman needing urgent hip...